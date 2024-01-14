GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget to address State’s development needs: K.N. Balagopal

Presentation of State Budget likely on February 5

January 14, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 2024-25 State Budget will seek to tap Kerala’s strengths to spur development, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Sunday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Mr. Balagopal underscored the need to maintain the momentum of development and create more job and investment opportunities in the State. There is also a need to ensure that production goes up, he said.

“The approach to the Budget will be based on an understanding of the requirements of the State and the times we live in,” he said.

The 2024-25 State Budget will be presented on February 5, a Monday, according to a session calendar published by the State Assembly on its website. The tenth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will open on January 25, Thursday, with the Governor’s Policy Address. A formal announcement of the dates is awaited.

After the Budget presentation on February 5, the session will reconvene after a small break on February 12. There will be no sitting from February 15 to 25. The House will reconvene again on February 26 and the session will conclude on March 27, as per the calendar.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.