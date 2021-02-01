Budget surrenders country to commercial interests: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 February 2021 23:30 IST

‘Proposals show withdrawal of govt. from all sectors’

Terming the Union Budget ‘disappointing’, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said it reflected the National Democratic Alliance government's commitment to implement neo-liberal initiatives with greater vigour.

The proposals to privatise more public sector units and increase foreign investment, including in the insurance sector, show the withdrawal of the government from all sectors, thus surrendering the country to commercial interests, Mr. Vijayan said.

Terming it a challenge to the citizens, Mr. Vijayan said the Budget reiterated that the NDA government would continue with the new agricultural policies. “The talks with the agitating farmers were staged and the BJP-led government has made it clear through the Budget that it will not repeal the controversial farm laws,” he said. The Chief Minister said that instead of providing subsidy to the farmers the Centre was luring them into a debt trap by offering loans.

Income inequality

The Budget was silent on those who had lost income following the pandemic-induced lockdown. It did not increase social security pension or announce income tax rebate or financial packages for retailers and businesses. The Budget proposals showed that economic inequality would further increase in the country.

Coming out against the cess for petrol and diesel under the guise of farm cess, the Chief Minister said it would only increase inflation.