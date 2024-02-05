GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Budget sets aside ₹27.60 crore for Sabarimala

February 05, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

In keeping with its liberal approach towards the development of Sabarimala, the State budget has set aside ₹27.6 crore for undertaking activities related to the Sabarimala Master Plan According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, the announcement is expected to give a major push to the ongoing works to turn the hill shrine into a pilgrim centre with modern and environmental-friendly amenities.

“The proposals to be taken up using the fund will be decided during the next meeting of the Sabarimala Development Authority,” said P.S. Prashanth, president, TDB. This was for the third consecutive year that the State Budget attached great significance to the hill temple. In the previous couple of budgets, the temple received ₹30 crore each from the State towards implementing the Sabarimala Master Plan.

