Budget sets a template for development

A financial plan for difficult times, says CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has portrayed the 2022-23 Budget as a robust template for development and welfare in difficult times.

The COVID-19 pandemic had cratered the State's economy. The Centre offered no succour. Instead, it pursued an unreasonable agenda of extreme fiscal conservatism. The Centre gave tax reprieves to corporates and the mega-rich. It channelled the income to the non-divisive pool to deny States their rightful share of tax earnings.

At the same time, the Centre fleeced the pandemic-hit commoner with a slew of surcharges, special excise duties and levies on essential commodities, chiefly fuel and cooking gas.

The COVID-19 might have abated. But its economic impact was long term. The war in Ukraine had further complicated matters. The escalating battle between Russia and Ukraine had raised the spectre of skyrocketing fuel prices, disruption of global supply chains and economic downturn.

The conflict could escalate into a devastating war and consume Europe and perhaps the world.

Kerala's Budget also showcased how a State government could usher in development and ensure social welfare while operating within the bounds of federalism.

It also envisioned environmental friendly and climate change-resistant development. The Budget emphasised modernising the higher education sector, stressing scientific research and development.

The Budget earmarked ₹2,000 crore for food security. Kerala is overwhelmingly a consumer economy heavily reliant on food growing regions in other States for essential supplies.

It required to insulate itself against likely food protectionism, given that agriculture production could wax or vane anytime according to the vagaries of the weather. The Budget proposed to harness the latest technology to up domestic food production, the Chief Minister said.

The Budget also gave importance to public health and the decentralisation of power. It aspired to elevate the living standards in Kerala to that of developed nations in the next 25 years, he said.