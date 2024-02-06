Budget session of Kochi Corporation descends into mayhem as Budget gets torn and thrown into air

February 06, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Budget session of the Kochi Corporation on Tuesday descended into absolute mayhem morning after the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors almost came to blows. Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya was accosted by the UDF councillors, following which the LDF councillors came to her rescue and formed a protective ring around her.

Later, the LDF accused UDF councillors of physically attacking the Deputy Mayor, which the latter flatly denied. UDF councillors protested the alleged move by Ms. Ansiya to present the Budget despite notice being served for the session stating that the Corporation Secretary will present it under Section 290 of the Kerala Municipality Act in view of the failure of the finance standing committee chaired by Ms. Ansiya to approve the Budget.

The drama started unfolding when the UDF councillors who were already up on their feet holding placards moved in front of the Mayor’s elevated dais around 10.40 a.m. by which time the Budget presentation was behind schedule by 10 minutes.

UDF ccouncillor M.G. Aristotle alleged a trade-off between the CPI(M) and the CPI over the Budget in an obvious reference towards the long-drawn out battle between the two dominant allies of the LDF over the chairmanship of the welfare standing committee. The CPI was reportedly against their nominee Ms. Ansiya making the Budget speech in protest against the CPI(M) unwilling to hand over them the chairmanship of the welfare standing committee before relenting in the eleventh hour.

Mr. Aristotle alleged that it was for the first time in the history of the Corporation that the Budget had to be presented by the secretary. Opposition leader Antony Kureethara said that the finance committee that failed to prepare and approve the Budget should be disbanded and demanded the resignation of the Deputy Mayor.

As Mayor M. Anilkumar walked into his dais shortly after 10.45 a.m. flanked by his deputy, the sloganeering UDF councillors crowded the dais and a heated exchange ensued over the alleged move by Ms. Ansiya to present the Budget. The Opposition councillors broke into fresh sloganeering demanding that the Mayor give his response over the microphone, which was complied with.

Mr. Anilkumar clarified that the Budget will be tabled by the Corporation secretary in compliance with the notice served under Section 290. “The Deputy Mayor will not present the Budget. However, no Act forbids the Deputy Mayor from having a seat or delivering the Budget speech,” he said.

Mayor then invited secretary Chelsasini V. to table the Budget papers, which she did promptly amidst the chaos at 11.04 a.m. Budget copies were distributed to the councillors as the Mayor proceeded to the introductory address. The Opposition councillors then cranked up the decibel level sinking his address.

Soon, things turned murkier as Ms. Ansiya, flanked by the Mayor, started delivering her speech after which which the Opposition councillors invaded the Mayor’s dais and accosted her even as Budget copies were torn and thrown into air. A section of the councillors on either side could be seen daring each other to a combat even as Mr. Anilkumar left the dais for his chamber.

Later, the UDF councillors staged a sit-in outside the Mayor’s chamber under the watchful gaze of a police contingent.