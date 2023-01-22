ADVERTISEMENT

Budget session of Kerala Assembly to begin on Monday

January 22, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Eighth session to start with policy address by Governor; Budget to be presented on February 3

The Hindu Bureau

The eighth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will open at 9 a.m. on Monday with a policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will present the State Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal on February 3.

The Assembly will meet for a total of for 33 days before concluding on March 30, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said on Sunday. The eighth session is chiefly intended to get the 2023-24 Budget passed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Motion of thanks

The Assembly will discuss the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address on Wednesday (January 25), February 1 and 2. There is no sitting from January 26 to 31.

The general discussion on the Budget will be held from February 6 to 8. There is no sitting from February 11 to 26. Various subject committees will meet during this break to scrutinise the demands for grants.

The session will resume on February 27. Thirteen days starting February 28 have been set aside for discussion and passing of the demands for grants for the 2023-24 financial year. Five days each have been earmarked for government business and private members’ business, Mr. Shamseer said.

Till March 30

Two appropriation Bills concerning the final supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23 and the 2023-24 Budget need to be passed during the upcoming session. ‘‘It is now planned to conclude the session on March 30, completing all the procedures,’‘ the Speaker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US