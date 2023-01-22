Budget session of Kerala Assembly to begin on Monday

January 22, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The eighth session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will open at 9 a.m. on Monday with a policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will present the State Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal on February 3.

The Assembly will meet for a total of for 33 days before concluding on March 30, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said on Sunday. The eighth session is chiefly intended to get the 2023-24 Budget passed.

Motion of thanks

The Assembly will discuss the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address on Wednesday (January 25), February 1 and 2. There is no sitting from January 26 to 31.

The general discussion on the Budget will be held from February 6 to 8. There is no sitting from February 11 to 26. Various subject committees will meet during this break to scrutinise the demands for grants.

The session will resume on February 27. Thirteen days starting February 28 have been set aside for discussion and passing of the demands for grants for the 2023-24 financial year. Five days each have been earmarked for government business and private members’ business, Mr. Shamseer said.

Till March 30

Two appropriation Bills concerning the final supplementary demands for grants for 2022-23 and the 2023-24 Budget need to be passed during the upcoming session. ‘‘It is now planned to conclude the session on March 30, completing all the procedures,’‘ the Speaker said.