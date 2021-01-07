House to focus on notice for removal of Speaker

Budget Session of Kerala Assembly begins today

The Opposition notice for discussion on a resolution seeking to remove Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan for his alleged role in the gold smuggling case will be taken up during the 14-day Budget Session of the Assembly beginning Friday.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) member M. Ummer’s notice to the Legislative Secretary in this regard was “in order” and Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly would decide on the discussion, Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said on Thursday.

Mr. Ummer had said in the notice that the Speaker had lowered the esteem of the Assembly by associating with the accused in the high-profile case relating to the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel of the UAE consulate. The association with the suspects had brought disrepute to the Assembly, Mr. Ummer said.

14-day session

The 22nd and last session of the 14th Assembly will commence with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s customary address at 9 a.m. The House will meet on January 11 for obituary reference of the former President, Pranab Kumar Mukherjee, and the former Minister and Kerala Congress (M) legislator, C.F. Thomas.

The discussion on the motion of thanks to Governor’s Address will take place on January 12, 13 and 14. The final supplementary financial statement for 2020-2021 will be placed by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac before the House on January 15 before presentation of the Budget for 2021-22 and Vote on Account.

On January 18, 19 and 20, the House will take up the general discussion on the Budget. The discussion and voting on will take place on January 21. January 22 has been kept for government business and private member’s business.

On January 25, the discussion and voting on the Vote on Account and Appropriation Bill will take place. The House will adjourn on January 28.

e-niyamasabha

The Speaker said the budget session would witness more of the 'e-niyamasabha' (e-Assembly) as part of paperless Assembly initiative. Majority of the initiatives had been completed and even the voting would be digital this time. Wi-Fi has been provided in the House and at the MLA Hostel.

On the breach of privilege notice moved by the Congress member V.D. Satheesan against Dr. Isaac, the Speaker said the report of the Privileges and Ethics Committee would be placed in the House as soon as it is submitted.

On the complaints of violating party whip from two factions of the Kerala Congress (M), the Speaker said he had already heard the factions led by Jose K. Mani and P.J. Joseph. After the joint hearing of the two factions, the Speaker said he would take a call on which faction was the official one.