Budget proposes Kerala State Museum in Thrissur

KILA gets ₹33 crore for completing projects

The State Budget 2022-23 presented on Friday has kindled development hopes for Thrissur. It proposes to set up Kerala State Museum to give a unique picture of ‘Kerala – Now & Then’. Earmarking ₹30 lakh for its initial expenditure, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said the proposed museum will highlight education, research and entertainment.

Though it is not mentioned where exactly the museum will be established, there are indications that it is likely to come up at the space where the zoo is located at Chembukkavu in Thrissur presently. The zoo is expected to be shifted to Puthur soon.

An amount of ₹33 crore is earmarked for the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) for completing projects, including survey works related to decentralisation that was started in 2020-21. KILA will be transformed into an environment-friendly solar campus, said Mr. Balagopal.

Medical, veterinary and agricultural universities are set to benefit as a fund of ₹20 crore each has been earmarked in the Budget for developing translational research centres in the university campuses of the State. Start-ups and incubation centres will be set up along with these centres.

Thrissur district is looking forward to the allotment of ₹350 crore for District Skill Parks through KIIFB. Mini industrial units with modern facilities and start-ups may be set up adjacent to engineering colleges, polytechnics, ITIs and arts and science colleges. A pilot project has been announced to start such centres in all 14 districts of the State. An amount of ₹25 crore is earmarked for this.

An amount of ₹10 cr is earmarked to the Kole sector for efficient handling of water management systems to avoid flooding and enhance productivity of paddy cultivation.

An amount of ₹25 crore is allocated for formulating long-term solutions to the problems related to man-animal conflicts. Out of this, ₹7 crore is set apart for providing compensation for the family of those killed or injured in wildlife attacks.

One of the four IT corridors, parallel to the national highway 66 (from Ernakulam to Koratty) that has been announced in the budget will benefit the district.

The announcement to prepare a databank of students who have returned from war-hit Ukraine will be a relief for the students in Thrissur. The Minister has announced a special committee to study their problems.

An amount of ₹13 crore has been earmarked for modernisation of jails. Skill development courses on ‘One Constituency - One Institution’ basis also will benefit the district.

The Finance Minister mentioned the successful activities undertaken by the consortium of Amballoor-Vattanathra Service Cooperative banks of Alagappa Nagar panchayat in Thrissur to help turmeric farmers. Such schemes for making value-added products will be implemented by integrating cooperative banks and panchayats, he said.

Mr. Balagopal also appreciated Perinjanam grama panchayat that has become the first such in the country to install solar panels in houses. Local self-governments need to join hands with cooperative banks to extend such models across the State, he said.