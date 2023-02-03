Budget offers little cheer for rubber growers

February 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Except for a ₹100-crore hike in allocation for rubber subsidy, the State Budget this year has little to offer for the beleaguered natural rubber growers who were fervently expecting an increase in the stabilisation price of the commodity.

While presenting the Budget on Friday, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal acknowledged the crisis experienced by the rubber growers and enhanced the allocation for rubber subsidy to ₹600 crore. He also earmarked ₹20 crore, including a Plan allocation of ₹10 crore, towards the upcoming Kerala Rubber Limited at Velloor, a PPP model rubber company with an expected investment of ₹200 crore in the first phase.

The growers, however, feel that the increased allocation for subsidy is most likely to remain underutilised in the absence of a hike in the floor price of rubber. They have been demanding to raise the floor price from the current ₹170 a kg to at least ₹200.

“The State did not have to spend a majority of the fund for subsidy allocated during the previous fiscal as the prices mostly hovered around ₹170. In the ongoing fiscal, it has spent less than ₹10 crore till September end to bridge the gap between the market and floor prices while the payment since October has been pending,” said Babu Joseph, general secretary of the National Consortium of Regional Federations of Rubber Producers Societies India.

Farmers also complain that the Budget has also failed to set right the anomaly in compensating latex farmers under the floor price scheme.

KC(M) caught off guard

The decision to hold back a hike in floor prices, meanwhile, has caught the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] led by Jose K. Mani completely off guard as the issue has already assumed a political dimension in Central Travancore. A key ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front government, it had earlier raised public demands to increase the stabilisation price of rubber to ₹250 a kg, though to no avail.

Over eight lakh farmers and their families along with 4.5 lakh workers and their families depend on rubber cultivation in Kerala which contributes 2.5% GST into the State finances apart from 2.5% GST into the Central government treasury. Rubber is the only crop that pays tax in the State and is second only to coconut in terms of the area of cultivation.