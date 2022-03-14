Budget neglected Muslims: KNM

Community lost benefits granted by the Sachar Commission, says meet

The Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazu Ddahwa has criticised the government, accusing it of neglecting the Muslim community in the State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday. A State delegates’ meet of the KNM Markazu Ddahwa that concluded here on Sunday, said that the government had denied justice to the community.

It said that the community lost what was due to it and what was granted to it by the Sachar Commission because of the government’s carelessness.

It further said that the government failed to compensate the loss caused to the community. “Nothing can justify the absence of any scheme or project aimed at the community’s development in the budget,” the meeting said.

It blamed the government for ignoring the long-standing demand for sanctioning higher education courses and institutions in tune with the population in Malabar. The meeting said that the government also ignored the demand for a special recruitment drive to address the backwardness of the community.

The meeting sought a budgetary allocation to ensure equity for Muslims in employment and education.

KNM Markazu Ddahwa State general secretary C.P. Umer Sullami inaugurated the conference. State president E.K. Ahmed Kutty presided over the function. Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Jamaluddin Farooqui delivered the keynote address.