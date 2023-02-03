‘Budget ill-equipped to address issues facing farmers’

February 03, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KALPETTA

The State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday was “disappointing” and “ill-equipped” to address issues facing the farming community and mitigate the escalating human-wildlife conflict in Wayanad district, according to leaders of various farmer organisations.

The proposed hike in prices of petrol and diesel as well as the hike in tax will impose more burden on the community who are already reeling under rise in prices of chemical fertilizers and other farming inputs, M. Surendran, president, Haritha Sena, said. As such a step will put the community in a fix, the government should withdraw it, Mr. Surendran said.

While thousands of farmers in the district are in crisis owing to the sharp decline in the production of pepper, ginger rhizomes, and areca nut owing to various diseases affecting the crops and climate change, the Finance Minister has failed to lend a helping hand to the farming community, he said.

Several farmers in Wayanad are facing revenue recovery action by financial institutions, including nationalised banks, against farm loans invoking the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (Sarfaesi) Act, the Budget failed to address the woes of the community, said Sebastian, president, Karshaka Raksha Samiti.

Every year successive government has been allocating a substantial amount for the completion of irrigation projects, including Karapuzha and Banasura, in budgets since 1979, but they are yet to be commissioned. The Finance Minister is just stating that the project will be commissioned by 2025 after allocating funds, Vincent George Choonattu, secretary of the Samiti, said.

The former Finance Minister had allocated ₹100 crore for setting up a carbon-neutral coffee park in the district three years ago, but the government is yet to be adopt steps even to procure land for it, he added.

People in the district expected allocation of sufficient funds in the Budget to mitigate man-animal conflict, but the Minister earmarked only ₹50 crore for the entire State, Wayanad district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar said. The Minister had announced ₹7,000 for the Wayanad Package last year, but the government is yet to consider a single project under the package, he added.