Budget ignored Wayanad, says Siddique

February 05, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KALPETTA

The State Budget for 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Monday failed to do justice to the public, especially the farming community in Wayanad, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president T. Siddique, MLA, has said.

“The Budget completely ignored issues facing farmers. It did not suggest any remedies to address rising number of farmer suicides owing to financial distress or adopt steps to stop revenue recovery measures taken by financial institutions on farmer loans,” Mr. Siddique said. The Budget also failed to allocate funds to execute projects to mitigate accelerating human-wildlife conflict in the district, he added.

It completely ignored dream projects of Wayanad such as new alternative roads to the Thamarassery ghat section on National Highway-766 and the Nilambur-Wayanad- Nanajangud railway line, Mr. Siddique said.

Most projects submitted by people’s representatives were rejected by the government through the Budget. It also failed to allocate funds for the development of the Government Medical college, Mananthavady, the Congress leader added.