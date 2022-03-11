Budget gives wings to development aspirations of Thiruvananthapuram

The State Budget brought much cheer for the capital district, as its growth aspirations received a major boost through the allocation for the proposed Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road project.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced an allocation of ₹1,000 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to meet the State’s 50% share for land acquisition. The 78.88-km outer ring road, which will start from NH66 at Navaikulam near Parippally and end at Vizhinjam bypass, will connect the main carriageway with all leading radial and arterial roads of Thiruvananthapuram city.

The project includes the Thekkada-Mangalapuram link road that is initially being designed as a four-lane carriage way but will be expandable up to six lanes in the future. The National Highway Authority of India has approved the ₹4,500-crore project to be undertaken under ‘Bharatmala Paryojana’ Central scheme.

An allocation of ₹1,500 crore has also been made for developing the MC Road from Thiruvananthapuram to Angamaly and the Kollam-Shenkotta road.

The capital district will host one of the four science parks being established in the State at an outlay of ₹1,000 crore. A digital science park will also come up adjacent to the Digital University of Kerala. Proposed to be established with investments of ₹200 crore each, the science parks will be spread over an area of 10 lakh sq.ft. in two blocks. An equipment procurement fund of ₹200 crore will be formed for the project.

A Medical Tech Innovation Park will also be established in Thiruvananthapuram to create a medical entrepreneurial ecosystem. An allocation of ₹100 crore has been made through KIIFB. The Budget also earmarked ₹50 crore for procuring modern laboratory facilities and developing nucleic acid-based vaccines and monoclonal antibody.

An Information Technology corridor will be constructed parallel to NH66 from the Technopark Phase 3 campus to Kollam to boost employment opportunities in the sector.

The Regional Cancer Centre will be upgraded to a State Cancer Centre. An allocation of ₹81 crore has also been made for the current fiscal. The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, along with other medical colleges in the State, and the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology here will benefit from a total allocation of ₹250.70 crore.

The Bio 360 Life Sciences Park in Thonnakkal, which has a total project outlay of ₹374 crore, will receive a funding of ₹12 crore from the Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology to establish a BioTech Incubation Centre.

An amount of ₹10 crore has been earmarked for the development of the Vizhinjam Cargo Port. The Vizhinjam port will also benefit through an allocation of ₹41.51 crore that has been set aside for infrastructure development for cargo movement and passenger transportation in five ports in the State.

A centre of excellence in aero space and defence-related products and services will be established at Technocity in Pallippuram for which an allocation of ₹50.59 crore has been made. The government had assigned 20 acres of land to Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd. (KSITIL) for the purpose.

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute at Sreekaryam has been roped in by the government to produce value-added products such as ethanol and beverages with low alcoholic content from tapioca. An amount of ₹2 crore has been earmarked for the pilot project.

Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. will be provided ₹23 crore to develop technology to produce value-added products from its effluents. An amount of ₹5 crore has been allocated to launch a cruise tourism circuit connecting Kovalam, Kollam, Kochi, Beypore, Mangaluru and Goa.

The Multispeciality Veterinary Hospital at Kudappanakkunnu and district veterinary centres will become district-level referral units as part of steps to establish a three-tier health-care system in the Animal Husbandry sector.