Budget gives a boost to coastal protection initiatives

Kufos set to establish major mangrove research and propagation station

Efforts to protect the nearly 600-km Kerala coast and people living on the coast may witness a sea change, with the revised Budget for 2021-22 promising to tap into local knowledge, leverage green solutions, and adopt the latest engineering techniques for the purpose even as the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) is set to finalise plans to establish a major mangrove research and propagation station.

Coastal area conservation measures will be formulated to integrate new technologies and green solutions like mangrove vegetation, said Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal in the Assembly on Friday. On utilising the knowledge of the local people and addressing their concerns, the Minister said: “Extensive stakeholder consultations will be conducted with local participation before finalising designs. For this, the views of community organisations working in coastal areas will be sought with the assistance of the Local Self-Government and Fisheries departments.”

Going by the experience of the local people, green cover along the coast can help prevent sea erosion in places like Chellanam. K.K. Rarghuraj of Kufos, an expert in mangroves, had said at a recent consultative meeting on Chellanam that the segment of the coast between Fort Kochi and Chellanam lacked substantial beach formation. Beaches are needed to grow mangroves and provide bioshield protection to the coast.

Kufos Vice Chancellor Riji K. John said the proposal for establishing an international centre of excellence in mangrove research and development was being finalised. Once operational, the ₹100-crore station will combine the vast resources available with Kufos for propagation of mangroves by providing knowledge backup as well as seeds and tissue-cultured plants.

The facility is slated to come up on 50 acres at the fisheries station of the varsity on Puthuvype island. A meeting of environmental and fisheries scientists in Kochi in May 2019 had proposed the setting up of such a facility. The task was then taken up by A. Ramachandran, then Vice Chancellor. The final proposal will be submitted soon to the Fisheries Minister, Dr. John said.

He added that mangrove growth along the coast would not only help protect it but also, in places like Kochi, help lower temperature and increase oxygen availability in the atmosphere. Mangroves are also natural homes to dozens of local species of fish and crabs as well as migratory birds.

Kerala has 15 mangrove plant varieties as well as 75 associated plants. Of them, 12 varieties and 66 associated plants are available at the Kufos fisheries station. The proposed research station will be a germplasm bank for the rich variety of mangrove vegetation in the State.