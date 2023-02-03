Budget focusses on optimal usage of all resources

February 03, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

I welcome the increased outlay for agriculture and allied sectors, infrastructure, rural development, R&D, health care and education sector in the State Budget. The approach is pragmatic and reform-oriented with focus on industrial development and economic growth.

The ambitious ‘Make in Kerala’ project was one of the recommendations the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) had made during several discussions held with the Industries department. The CII is happy to associate and extend all possible support in rolling out the project as it will increase domestic production and employment, promote entrepreneurs, and bring in more investment opportunities in Kerala.

R&D budget

The proposed R&D budget is much appreciated as it is an important driver of economic growth, spurring innovation, invention, and progress. It will also help start-ups, MSMEs, and manufacturing sector by incorporating traditional and modern knowledge in the operations.

CII has always being at the forefront of organising international and national events and conferences in tourism, health care and Ayurveda to promote Kerala as a global destination. In this regard, the Budget announcement of Care Policy would help tourism and health-care sectors of Kerala attract more international and domestic travellers for quality and budget-friendly treatment and leisure trips.

Green Hydrogen Hub

Also, the government’s efforts to promote Kerala as a Green Hydrogen Hub will put the State on the path to achieving net carbon neutrality. The proposed project aiming to transform the West Coast Canal (WCC) and Vizhinjam harbour into an economic trade corridor will pave the way for opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, transport, tourism, trade and agriculture.

It is laudable that the government is planning to encourage healthy competition among government agencies and give them requisite training to increase efficiency in administration. It is the right step towards reviving the economy. Overall, the Budget is focussed on optimal usage of all resources. The allocation of funds is at the right places. However, timely implementation by the government is important.

(Dr. Geemon Korah is Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry’s Kerala State Council)