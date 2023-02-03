Budget eyes rural development with focus on sustainable livelihood

February 03, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

Ensuring a sustainable livelihood for people at the grassroots level has turned out to be top priority for the government with a reasonable allocation of ₹6,294.30 crore — including the expected Central assistance of ₹4,515.29 crore — for rural development initiatives.

The proposal for distribution of ₹3,110 crore as wages by creating 10 crore labour days through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme comes as the biggest help for the lower income group in rural areas. The State’s share will be ₹230.10 crore with an expected allocation of ₹4,066.69 crore from the Centre.

Like the MGNREGS, the Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme has also got a reasonable allocation of ₹150 crore. To support the beneficiaries, the government plans to ensure at-least 65 lakh labour days in the 2023-24 financial year.

Skill development training programmes for the underprivileged rural people under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana and generation of labour under the National Livelihood Mission are expected to benefit from the budgetary allocation of ₹111.86 crore as the State government’s share. A portion of this fund will come to the benefit of people who wish to take advantage of the affordable housing schemes by the union government.

Enhancement of road connectivity in remote villages is also expected to get a boost with the latest allocation of ₹80 crore as State share to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The expected Central share of ₹120 crore will further support the project.