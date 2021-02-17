Budget envisages green Thrissur

Corporation Budget earmarks ₹75 crore for drinking water projects

The Thrissur Corporation Budget for 2021-22 has envisaged a green and clean city.

Presented by Deputy Mayor Rajasree Gopan, the Budget shows revenue of ₹567.75 crore and expenditure of ₹539.21 crore.

The waste management programmes implemented by the previous council will continue. A facility for total recycling of inorganic waste will be implemented by next year.

Drinking water will be made available for everyone in the corporation. An amount of ₹75 crore has been earmarked for various drinking water projects. All waterbodies, including ponds, will be cleaned. Rainwater harvesting will be ensured in all houses. New water treatment plant will be inaugurated at Peechi this month.

An amount of ₹50 lakh has been earmarked for the second stage development of Divanji Corner. Sakthan Thampuran Nagar modernisation will be done with the cooperation of Catholic Syrian Bank. An amount of ₹10 crore has been earmarked for it.

A sum of ₹30 crore has been allotted for a new Corporation building at Sakthan Nagar. Once the office is shifted to the new building, the existing office will be transformed into a heritage museum.

A new master plan will be prepared for Sakthan Nagar development. The sky-walk at Sakthan Nagar will be ready by June. An amount of ₹50 crore has been allotted for road development. Puzhakkal and Mannuthy will be developed as satellite cities.

A sum of ₹5 crore each has been earmarked for subways at Naikanal and Kuriachira centre.

A power budget with ₹264.59 crore revenue and expenditure of ₹186.44 crore was also present at the council. Underground cables will be laid to distribute power in the city.