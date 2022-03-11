Budget disappointing, say farmer organisations

No measures to address crisis facing debt-ridden farmers in Wayanad

The State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday is “disappointing” and ill-equipped to address the crisis facing debt-ridden farmers in Wayanad district, according to leaders of various farmer organisations.

While thousands of farmers in the district are facing revenue recovery measures by financial institutions, including nationalised banks, against farm loans invoking the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act, the Finance Minister failed to lend a helping hand to the farming community in the district, M. Surendran, president, Haritha Sena, said.

The expectation was that the budget would at least allocate funds for adopting farmer-friendly measures like waving interest on farmer loans during the moratorium period, or allot funds to the State Farmers’ Debt Relief Commission to address debt-related issues of farmers, he added.

While the government allocates funds every year for projects like Banasura and Karapuzha irrigation projects, the benefits are enjoyed by some officials and contractors on behalf of farmers, said C.J. Sebastian, president, Karshaka Raksha Samiti.

Work on the Karapuzha project began in 1980. Though the preliminary estimate was ₹7.6 crore, over ₹900 crore has been spent so far, and the project is yet to be commissioned. The Finance Minister has said that the project will be commissioned by 2025 after allocating funds.

A hike of 20 paise on the minimum support price for a kilogram of rice is just an eyewash, as it will not benefit the farming community, Vincent George Choonattu, secretary of the Samiti, said.