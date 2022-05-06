Budget cruise trips on Nefertiti

The Kerala Shipping & Inland Navigation Corporation and KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell are jointly organising cruise trips on the corporation’s luxury vessel Nefertiti.

The Kollam depot will provide connection services to the cruise trip scheduled for May 14. A low-floor AC bus leaves Kollam at 4.30 a.m. reaching Kochi before 9 a.m.

After the five-hour cruise trip, the bus will bring back the passengers to Kollam. Nefertiti has DJ, games, buffet lunch, and a special play zone for children, and theatre.

The package cost is ₹3,500 for adults and ₹1,800 for children between the ages of 5 and 10. This includes food on board. For more information, contact 9496675635 8921950903, 7012669689, 9447721659.