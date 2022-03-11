Budget bets big on IT sector

IT parks and corridors, 5G package, skilling of graduates among major plans

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s Budget for 2022-23 financial year envisions extended IT corridors that stretches across key regions of the State, even while setting aside considerable funds for the development of existing parks with an aim to double IT exports in the next five years and generate at least two lakh new job opportunities. It also provides a roadmap for placing the State at the forefront of the impending 5G revolution, by utilising the K-FON’s highspeed fiber data connectivity, the first phase of which will be completed in June this year.

Expressing confidence in the recent turnaround in the IT sector, with a surge in job opportunities and salaries, Mr. Balagopal laid out a plan for reaping further benefits from this sector. The proposal for four IT corridors parallel to the National Highway 66, beginning from the existing IT parks, is a key element of this plan. The corridors will extend from Technopark phase 3 to Kollam, Ernakulam to Koratty, Ernakulam to Cherthala, and Kozhikode to Kannur.

₹1,000 cr from KIIFB

An amount of ₹1,000 crore has been set aside from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) land acquisition pool for acquiring land to set up IT parks in Kollam, Kannur, and satellite parks in other areas along the corridor. An IT facility covering an area of 5,00,000 sq ft will be set up in Kollam, while satellite IT parks will be established in 15 to 25 acres of land. Funds of ₹100 crore will be additionally provided through the KIIFB for expansion of Technopark, Technocity, and Infopark.

K-FON users

The 5G leadership package will be introduced first in the extended IT Corridors. A high-level committee comprising Secretaries of Information Technology, Power, and Finance departments will be constituted to prepare this package. A package will be prepared with a special pricing model for K-FON users, facilitating construction of tower infrastructure through quick sanction, utilising buildings of government and public sector undertakings.

Addressing a concern raised for a long time by IT and non-IT employers, the Budget proposes plans for providing skill training to graduates. Acknowledging the limited effectiveness of skill training centres, Mr. Balagopal has proposed a six-month internship training programme for graduates in IT and other industrial institutions, with the government providing a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 and the appointing institution also providing a similar amount. The competent ones can be absorbed in the same company. As many as 5,000 youngsters are proposed to be trained in the first year. In addition, a common facilitation programme will be implemented in Technopark and Info Park, which is to provide the training required for companies.

An amount of ₹559 crore is provided for the Information Technology sector, including ₹31.08 crore as NABARD assistance for Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL). An amount of ₹131.62 crore is earmarked for Kerala State IT Mission for providing IT infrastructure to undertake major e-governance initiatives, while ₹3.75 crore is set apart in the current financial year for the remaining work of 55,000 square feet e-Governance Centre. An amount of ₹17 crore is set apart to Kerala State Wide Area Network (KSWAN), which provides government-to-government and government-to-citizen services through a secure intranet. Kerala State IT Mission gets a total allocation of ₹127.47 crore.

Wi-Fi hotspots

Around 2,000 Wi-Fi hotspots are proposed to be set up in coastal fishing villages and backward tribal hamlets across the State, in addition to the existing 2023 hotspots across the State. An amount of ₹50.59 crore is earmarked for the creation of a Center of Excellence in aerospace and defence-related products and services in 20 acres of land at Techno City in Pallipuram.