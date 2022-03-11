Budget beneficial to labour sector: Sivankutty

₹482.16 crore allocated for labour and labour welfare

The State Budget is very beneficial to the labour sector, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said.

The Minister has said an amount of ₹482.16 crore has been allocated in the Budget for labour and labour welfare sectors.

Income support has been ensured to workers in the traditional sector through schemes implemented by various departments and welfare fund boards. Nearly 75% of the workers engaged in the traditional sectors are women. An amount of ₹86 crore has been earmarked for various activities in the traditional sector and evaluation of the scheme.

An amount of ₹10 crore has been earmarked for undertaking infrastructure development in residential areas such as layam/paddies in plantations.

An amount of ₹2 crore has been earmarked for the studio apartment scheme for women working in urban areas.

An amount of ₹40 lakh has been set aside for the Kerala Athidhi Mobile App scheme, he says. The scheme require migrant workers employed in the State to register themselves either through a web portal or a mobile app and obtain a unique identification number.

An amount of ₹.37 crore has been earmarked for the Kerala Academy for Skill Excellence for various skill development programmes of the Industrial Training Department.

The allocation for modernisation of industrial training institutes (ITIs) is ₹30.5 crore.