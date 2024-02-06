Budget announcement to promote sandalwood cultivation offers new hopes to farmers

February 06, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - IDUKKI

The government’s Budget announcement aimed at boosting sandalwood cultivation as a tree crop has generated optimism among farmers.

Officials say good demand and better prices are key incentives for sandalwood cultivation. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, in the Budget, outlined the government’s aim to amend existing rules to facilitate the growth of sandalwood. Besides, forest timber depots would be transformed into sandalwood collection centres, allowing individuals to harvest sandalwood trees from private land for sale to the Forest department.

M.G. Vinod Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, Marayur Sandal Division, highlights the potential of sandalwood trees to be classified as a tree crop, ensuring a steady income and a guaranteed market for farmers. “The Vana Samrakshana Samiti under the Marayur Sandal Division produces sandal saplings annually that are sold at ₹75 per sapling,” he says.

Sandalwood and related products , being an integral part of rituals, have consistent demand and its market is anticipated to expand globally. Mr. Vinod Kumar says sandal trees can thrive across the State, except in wetlands. At present, the market price for sandalwood ranges from ₹250 to ₹15,000 a kg depending on quality.

Jeason Mathew, a farmer from Maradi, near Muvattupuzha, says he planted about 600 sandal trees on 2.5 acres, expecting enhanced income compared to teak. He sourced saplings from the Marayur Sandal Division and manages the plantation under the guidance of forest officials.

A.T. Thomas, a retired forest official residing at Moolamattom, has demanded governmental support in promoting sandal farming. Having planted a sandal tree in 1988, he received over ₹3 lakh from a single tree upon extraction in 2021. “To encourage sandal farming, the government should issue a circular in forest and revenue offices relating to laws and regulations. Most of the officials are unaware of the cultivation of sandalwood and the reality is that anyone can easily cultivate the tree and earn income,” he says.

Forest officials says sandalwood, being a semi-rooted parasite, can benefit from planting Gliricida maculata (seemakonna) alongside it. “Cultivating pepper around sandal trees can offer extra income to farmers, as these companion plants provide essential minerals to the sandal trees through their root systems,” they say.