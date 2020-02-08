Budget an alternative model to tide over downturn: CM

The Budget proposals presented by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Friday represent an alternative model to tide over the economic downturn in the country and the State’s efforts to overcome the Centre’s hostile attitude to it, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Reacting to the Budget proposals, he said the State had tried to balance development needs and welfare activities even in the face of the trying circumstances due to two successive floods, the Centre’s refusal to raise the borrowing limits and the cut in the State’s share of taxes. Mr. Vijayan said the Budget proposals indicated the government’s will to usher in major reforms in the higher education sector. “The coastal development package and the special packages for Kuttanad, Wayanad and Idukki would help to revive the agricultural and fisheries sectors and address the social inequalities and development imbalance in the three regions,” he said.

Thrust on agriculture

Highlighting the government’s thrust on agriculture, he said the Budget was an exercise to make farming a remunerative venture and attract more youngsters to the sector. Mr. Vijayan said the Budget was also focussed on the revival of the traditional industries sector. “The welfare of the expatriate community, which forms the backbone of our economy, is another thrust area,” he said, pointing to the proposals to rehabilitate returnees.

The Chief Minister added that the Budget had earmarked 18.4% of the Plan outlay for welfare of women. “The enhanced allocation for the Kudumbashree Mission reflects the government’s focus on empowerment of women and improving their livelihood.”

“Overall, the Budget has tried to sustain the development initiatives launched by the government, provide an impetus to key sectors of the economy and ensure the welfare of women, children, the differently abled and the elderly,” he said.