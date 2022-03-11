Budget allocation to support KILA’s goals

Fair allocation for the institute to complete pending projects

Fair allocation for the institute to complete pending projects

The latest Kerala Budget has made a fair allocation for strengthening the ongoing and new activities of the State’s prestigious Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA).

An amount of ₹33 core is earmarked for various projects including the completion of ongoing surveys and the realisation of an environment-friendly campus.

For KILA, the fund will support its ongoing survey works related to the decentralisation process and its effects on the local administration system. Though the study was launched in 2020, it remained incomplete due to the shortage of funds.

There were various online initiatives to gather public opinion and suggestions from experts about their experience in decentralised administration. Thaddesakam was one of such initiatives to carry out an online survey to gather collective opinion for assessment.

Realisation of a KILA campus powered by alternative energy is another vision to be achieved during this fiscal with the latest allocation. Solar energy will be sourced to achieve the target following the footsteps of many local administrators who have already achieved the projects with the support of the Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology and the Kerala State Electricity Board.