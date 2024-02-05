GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget a step towards modern Kerala: Pinarayi

February 05, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal was a vital step towards a modern Kerala.

He said the fiscal plan paved the way for Kerala to emerge as a knowledge economy. Despite the Centre’s hostility, Mr. Vijayan said, the State had not cut back on social welfare schemes.

Mr. Vijayan said the Budget articulates the government’s aim of developing Kerala anew while overcoming the challenges and adversities it faces.

“The State government’s budget for the financial year 2024-25 represents a strong initiative towards building a renewed Kerala by overcoming challenges and adversities. As stated by the Finance Minister in his speech, this Budget outlines resolute measures aimed at the rapid modernisation of Kerala,” Mr. Vijayan said in a statement.

He said the Budget aims to utilise the full potential of the state to face the challenges of the new era.

CPI(M) hails it

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said the Budget offered a credible alternative to the Central government’s pro-corporate neo-liberal policies.

The Union Budget sought to withdraw the government from key sectors and open the door for private corporations to step in In striking contrast, the State Budget batted for more government role in key areas, including social welfare, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.