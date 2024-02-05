Budget a step towards modern Kerala: Pinarayi

February 05, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal was a vital step towards a modern Kerala.

He said the fiscal plan paved the way for Kerala to emerge as a knowledge economy. Despite the Centre’s hostility, Mr. Vijayan said, the State had not cut back on social welfare schemes.

Mr. Vijayan said the Budget articulates the government’s aim of developing Kerala anew while overcoming the challenges and adversities it faces.

“The State government’s budget for the financial year 2024-25 represents a strong initiative towards building a renewed Kerala by overcoming challenges and adversities. As stated by the Finance Minister in his speech, this Budget outlines resolute measures aimed at the rapid modernisation of Kerala,” Mr. Vijayan said in a statement.

He said the Budget aims to utilise the full potential of the state to face the challenges of the new era.

CPI(M) hails it

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said the Budget offered a credible alternative to the Central government’s pro-corporate neo-liberal policies.

The Union Budget sought to withdraw the government from key sectors and open the door for private corporations to step in In striking contrast, the State Budget batted for more government role in key areas, including social welfare, he said.