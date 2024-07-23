ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024: Opposition MPs from Kerala term Union Budget an exercise in political survival

Updated - July 23, 2024 02:16 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 01:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Congress-led UDF Opposition MPs from Kerala says 2024 Union Budget is devoid of national character and is a total disappointment for non-NDA-ruled States

The Hindu Bureau

Revolutionary Socialist Party leader N.K. Premachandran, MP (file) | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition MPs from Kerala termed the 2024 Union Budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government “an exercise in political survival” that is devoid of national character and a total disappointment for non-NDA-ruled States. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader N.K. Premachandran, MP, told reporters in New Delhi that the “Naidu-Nitish Dependant Alliance” has announced largesse for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh to remain in power. The alliance has brutally ignored and discriminated against non-BJP-ruled States, particularly Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. 

Union Budget 2024-25 offers special schemes for Andhra Pradesh

Mr. Premachandran said the Budget lacked a national character. He termed it “narrow-minded, anti-federal and crafted to provide a political lifeline to hang on to power.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Premachandran said the BJP in Kerala had campaigned on the platform that the State would get significant budgetary dividends if the party opened an account in the Lok Sabha elections. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Pipe dream’

He said BJP’s Suresh Gopi, MP, from Thrissur, swore on the campaign trail that he would make All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) a reality for the State. “However, despite Mr. Gopi’s campaign assurances, the Modi government thought Kerala did not deserve a mention in the Budget. AIIMS and other projects, including in the tourism sector, promised by the BJP remain a pipe dream and mere wishful thinking”, he said. 

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces special schemes for Bihar

“Even the announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh ring hollow. The Central government has not declared any new allocations but has merely regurgitated past allocations for ongoing schemes. The NDA has hoodwinked even its close allies,” Mr Premachandran said. 

Mr. Premachandran slammed the Central government for not declaring any special relief packages for Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which had faced catastrophic floods and prolonged droughts. 

Mr. Premchandran said the Budget remained silent about mitigating unemployment or generating new jobs. It failed to address inflation, price rises, and the cost-of-living crisis. The outlay for public health, education and women’s empowerment remained meagre. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US