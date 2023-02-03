ADVERTISEMENT

Budding writers should take risk to tell best tales: Irish author Colum McCann

February 03, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

‘Young writers should be prepared to rise from failures and continue their creative pursuits’

The Hindu Bureau

Colum McCann in conversation with Pooja Nair in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Young writers must take risk and dare various things, including embarrassment and sentiments, to try and tell the best possible stories they can, said Irish author Colum McCann.

Noting that writers are constantly inventing themselves as long as they are daring to do something new, Mr. McCann said young writers should be prepared to rise from failures and continue their creative pursuits.

In a conversation on ‘Empathy in Writing, Seeing Both Sides’ with author Pooja Nair at the ongoing Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL 2023) here on Friday, Mr. McCann, who resides in New York, said budding writers must write what they do not know even as people would say they should write what they know.

“Logically and philosophically, the only thing you can write is what you actually know. If you write towards what you want to know, you discover new things. So, you are accessing different parts of yourself like an empathetic leap even into yourself,” he said.

Mr. McCann said empathy is the ability to step into somebody else’s shoes. “It is accessing a part of your own soul that has a kinship with the soul of someone else. It sounds like an act of kindness onto yourself.”

Mr. McCann said his seventh novel Apeirogon (2020) was based on real-life incidents during his tour to Israel and West Bank along with a group of artists, including musicians, writers and activists, six years ago. The book recounts the lives of Israeli graphic designer Rami Elhanan and Palestinian scholar Bassam Aramin.

Recalling the incident, he said: “on the edge of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, I saw two men sitting on a long wooden table. They lost their daughters in separate incidents. I was in tears after listening to their stories.”

Mr. McCann said that after going back to New York, he was haunted by the story. “Writers write towards their obsessions and hence I wrote this book,” he added.

