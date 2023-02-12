Budding programmers, animators hone skills at Little Kite camp in Kozhikode

February 12, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

For the 106 budding programmers and animators from different parts of the district, it was a weekend of infotainment, as they learned a few tricks and had fun at the Little Kite district-level residential camp.

The camp that concluded at the Government Higher Secondary School, Karaparamba in the city on Sunday, has opened them an array of opportunities to nourish their talents and hone it for the future.

This is the third district-level camp since the Little Kite clubs were formed in the schools in the State in 2018. The camp had 53 programmers and animators each, all nineth standard students, handpicked from 164 government/aided schools across the district through a rigorous process. They were trained by experts from KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) at every step. The two-day residential camp saw the selected students getting trained by six expert trainers.

The programming classes used Arduino kits and Python programming. On Saturday, the students were imparted a basic idea in Robotics and Internet of Things (IOT).

“They made smart doorbells that ring as soon as someone step in front of the door, smart level crossing that closes when a train comes and opens after it is gone, intelligent bulb that brightens and dims based on the intensity of light in the room, and solar panels that turned based on the direction of sunlight,” said Rameshan E.T., Master Trainer Coordinator (MTC) for KITE.

In the animation category, students learned to make 3D models and to make them move, ultimately making short animation movies. “By the end of the camp, they made an animated version of a football match”, Jayadeep K., another MTC said.

Five students from each were ultimately selected for the State-level camp. “The purpose of the Little Kite clubs in schools is to encourage and train students interested in programming and animation. By the time they reach the State level, they will be fairly competent”, said Priya V.M., District Coordinator of KITE in Kozhikode, who was in charge of the camp.

The State-level camp is usually held at any of the cyber parks in the State. The selected students get expert classes and go on field visits as part of the camp, Ms. Priya said.