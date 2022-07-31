Kerala

BTech results to be declared today

The results of the 2018-22 BTech batch will be announced on Monday at 11.30 a.m. The declaration of results can be watched live on the university’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/apjaktuofficial).


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2022 10:30:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/btech-results-to-be-declared-today/article65708000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY