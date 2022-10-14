BTech first semester classes to commence on October 25

ADVERTISEMENT

The first semester BTech classes in colleges affiliated to APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will begin on October 25.

According to an official release, the first semester classes for BArch, MArch, MTech, MPlan, BHMCT and BDes courses will also commence on the same day. The induction programme for the first semester BTech students will be held at the respective colleges from October 25 to 29.

The detailed academic calendar of odd-semester programmes which run from October to February next has been published on the university website.