BSS Gurukulam school bags championship

BSS Gurukulam Higher Secondary School, Alathur, emerged overall champion as the 60th district school arts festival concluded at Thachampara near Mannarkkad on Saturday night.

The Alathur school topped in upper primary (UP), high school and higher secondary general categories, and in UP and high school Sanskrit categories.

Palakkad sub-district topped with 360 points in higher secondary category, followed by Ottappalam with 342 points and Thrithala with 341points.

Thrithala sparkles

In high school category, Thrithala topped with 312 points when Mannarkkad (304) and Palakkad (303) were in the second and third positions.

In UP category, Mannarkkad topped with 184 points, followed by Cherpulassery with 171 points and Pattambi with 166 points. In UP Arabic category, Mannarkkad topped with 65 points, followed by Pattambi with 63 points and Cherpulassery with 61 points.

In UP Sanskrit category, Cherpulassery emerged champion with 83 points. Mannarkkad and Alathur won the second and third places respectively.

In high school Arabic category, Mannarkkad topped with 95 points, followed by Pattambi with 93 points and Cherpulassery with 90 points.

The following were some of the first prize winners:

HSS Ottanthullal (girls): Gopika S. from HS, Mundur.

HSS Chavittunatakam: Malavika Ramesh and team from BSS Gurukulam HSS, Alathur.

HSS Oppana (girls): Neeraja P.T. and team from Paruthur HSS, Pallipuram.

HSS Mono Act (girls): Varnadas from GHSS, Karimba.

HSS Mono Act (boys): Santhosh Kumar V. from GHSS, Chalissery.

HSS Kuchipudi (girls): Greeshma G. from BSS Gurukulam HSS, Alathur.

HSS Bharatanatyam (girls): Swathi Pullanikkat from PTMYHSS, Edappalam.

HSS Violin (western): Sandra Shibu from St. Thomas CEM GHS, Olavakode.

HSS Mapilapattu (girls): Rishla V. from GVHSS, Pathirippala.

K.V. Vijayadas, MLA, inaugurated the valedictory session held in the evening. P.K. Sasi, MLA, and N. Shamsuddin, MLA, gave away the prizes. Karimba grama panchayat president C.K. Jayasree, Thachampara grama panchayat vice president Shaju Pazhakkathara, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) principal P. Rajendran and District Education Officer Anita spoke.