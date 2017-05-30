BSNL’s 4G services only in December

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) will roll out its 4G services in major cities and towns in the State by December this year.

“The equipment will be rolled out by September and BSNL customers will have the first experience of 4G by December,’’ Chief General Manager of BSNL Kerala circle R. Mani told a press conference here on Tuesday.

BSNL had announced 4G services in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode and was to roll out them in March 2017. But, the tender formalities had delayed it and BSNL decided to make available 4G in all district headquarters, major cities, and towns. Mr. Mohan said about 2,200 4G sites would be installed during the next one year in the State.

Upgrading 3G services

Along with the new 4G services, BSNL will also upgrade 3G services and the decision is pending with the Telecom Ministry. The CGM said 1,100 new 3G and 300 new 2G sites are also being planned. As much as 71% of the circle is now covered with 3G service against 34% coverage a year back which is expected to go up by more than 90% by 2017 end.

Lakshadweep islands, also part of Kerala circle, and Idukki district will have better coverage in the next couple of months.

In Lakshadweep, 10 new 2G and 12 3G sites are being planned with the trebling of the satellite bandwidth.

WiFi hotspots

In addition to the 200 access points in the circle, the CGM said WiFi hotspots with BSNL 4G Plus and Mobile Date offload were being planned at 311 locations across the State. Another 500 locations in the State would have WiFi hotspots.

Thrust is being given to landline with the upgrade of the existing exchanges to the Next Generation Network (NGN) platform that provided a host of value added services and facilities such as Fixed Mobile Convergence and Fixed Mobile Telephony. At present, 136 exchanges had migrated to NGN.

As many as 806 exchanges are proposed for migration to NGN and 478 C-DOT exchanges are to be upgraded to NGN.

The CGM said the Electronic Clearing Scheme (ECS) had been replaced by National Automated Clearing House (NACH). Input tax credit on GST paid on Telecom service would be accepted only if invoice details were made available to BSNL.