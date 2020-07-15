BSNL unions to protest today over 4G stance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 July 2020 20:05 IST

Countrywide demonstration against cancellation of tender

At a time when Reliance Jio has announced that it has developed a 5G solution, the employees of the State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are still on the protest path demanding 4G services for the company. Almost all the major trade unions as well as associations of the BSNL have called for a joint protest against the cancellation of 4G tender last month as well as the proposal to upgrade close to 50,000 2G and 3G towers to 4G and the delay in the implementation of the revival package promised by the Centre.

The unions and associations will on Thursday organise black flag demonstrations at noon across the country against the move. In Kerala, where the High Court on Wednesday banned all kinds of demonstrations during the COVID-19 pandemic period, demonstrations have been cancelled, but other modes of campaign will continue.

Group’s objection

The 4G tender was issued in March after much delay. However, a group called Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) objected to the tender saying that it is not favourable to Indian companies and goes against ‘Make in India’ norms. The Hindu had on June 26 reported that the Union government had constituted a committee to “refine technical specifications” and make them more favourable to Indian companies. On July 1, the BSNL cancelled the tender for 4G upgrade after the Department of Telecom (DoT) asked the State-run firm not to use Chinese telecom gear.

“The complaint of the TEPC is nothing but a ploy by the vested interests, who are out to destabilise BSNL, by disrupting its procurement of 4G equipment. All the employees’ unions except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), as well as the various officers’ and other associations, are joining us in this protest. The unions are also communicating with the MPs to raise this issue strongly in the Parliament, whenever it is convened,” says C. Santosh Kumar, Kerala Circle Secretary of BSNL Employees’ Union.

Revival package

Another major issue being raised is the revival package announced nine months ago by the Centre. With the delay in its implementation, the unions say that the employees’ salaries are getting delayed.