BSNL to sell 24 ‘surplus land parcels’ in Kerala

The Kerala Circle of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has identified 24 ‘surplus land parcels’, of which two vacant land parcels will be sold in the first phase through e-tender and e-auction. They are at the Choondy Telephone Exchange at Aluva and at Kottarakkara, V. Surendran, Principal General Manager, BSNL Ernakulam Business Area, said in Kochi on Friday.

The land parcel at Choondy, spread over 9,000 sq.m., has a reserve price of ₹16.47 crore. The Kerala Circle aims to garner a total of over ₹60 crore from such land parcels. Details are available on e-Tendering Portal/MSTC Portal https://www.mstcecommerce.com. The last date to submit bids is July 1.

The policy to monetise land and building assets of BSNL through outright sale or transfer was formulated by the Department of Telecom (DoT) to revive BSNL and MTNL. It is designed to address the need for financial stability and optimal asset utilisation. Technological upgrade and the voluntary retirement scheme of 2020 resulted in surplus land and buildings across the country.

BSNL Deputy General Managers Latha K. and Anitha K., Kerala Circle Chief General Manager Sajikumar R., and Senior General Manager Sathesh R. were present.