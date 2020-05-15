Kerala

BSNL tells Rehana Fatima to ‘compulsorily retire’

Will take legal recourse, says activist

Activist Rehana Fatima, 33, who stirred a controversy two years ago following her attempt to enter the Sabarimala temple, has been ordered to go on compulsory retirement by BSNL.

Ms. Fatima, a telecom technician at the Palarivattom exchange, received the order from her controlling officer on Wednesday. She said she would take legal recourse against the order.

BSNL instituted an internal inquiry following her arrest by the Pathanamthitta police on May 27, 2018, on charge of fomenting enmity between communities by posting religiously controversial comments and pictures on Facebook pertaining to the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala. She was placed on suspension.

The inquiry found her guilty and the order was issued asking her to go on compulsory retirement with immediate effect.

The order said it was not acceptable that Ms. Fatima “was ignorant of the consequences of her actions, as public tension was already mounting up at the point of time due to the movement against women entry in Sabarimala.” Hence, her acts were intentional.

“The action comes at a time when the police have not even registered a chargesheet in my case while proceedings are under way at the Central Administrative Tribunal on a petition I filed against my suspension,” said Ms. Fatima.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 4:24:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/bsnl-tells-rehana-fatima-to-compulsorily-retire/article31587884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY