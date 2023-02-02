ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL society anomalies: strong punitive measures in progress, says Pinarayi

February 02, 2023 04:32 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Strong punitive measures are being adopted against those responsible for the anomalies in the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society at Uppalam road at Vanchiyoor here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly. He was replying to a submission by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday.

Investigations by the Registration department have found a spate of anomalies, including investment fraud. Amounts which were received from investors as fixed deposits were entered in a fraudulent register and fake fixed deposit certificates were issued.

Preliminary investigations have revealed misappropriation to the tune of ₹92.73 crore and that the cooperative society’s president, honorary secretary and an employee were involved in the scam. The investigation has been handed over to the financial crimes division of the State Crime Branch. The assets of the accused have been frozen and steps are on to recover the money by seizing the properties of the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cooperative sector is key to the State’s financial stability and all corrupt practices in the sector will be strongly put down, Mr. Vijayan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US