BSNL society anomalies: strong punitive measures in progress, says Pinarayi

February 02, 2023 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Strong punitive measures are being adopted against those responsible for the anomalies in the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society at Uppalam road at Vanchiyoor here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly. He was replying to a submission by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday.

Investigations by the Registration department have found a spate of anomalies, including investment fraud. Amounts which were received from investors as fixed deposits were entered in a fraudulent register and fake fixed deposit certificates were issued.

Preliminary investigations have revealed misappropriation to the tune of ₹92.73 crore and that the cooperative society’s president, honorary secretary and an employee were involved in the scam. The investigation has been handed over to the financial crimes division of the State Crime Branch. The assets of the accused have been frozen and steps are on to recover the money by seizing the properties of the accused.

The cooperative sector is key to the State’s financial stability and all corrupt practices in the sector will be strongly put down, Mr. Vijayan said.