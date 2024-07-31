ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL sets up 4G services in landslide-hit Chooralmala, Mundakkai

Published - July 31, 2024 11:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has provided 4G services at landslide-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas of Wayanad district. A press release said on July 31 (Wednesday) that the services were made available by afternoon.

Only 3G services were available in the areas earlier. Diesel engines have been provided to ensure that the towers are functional even when there is no power. Speedy Internet connections have been given to the district administration and toll-free numbers to the Health department, the release added.

