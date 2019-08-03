BSNL salaries delayed in Kerala

For the first time ever, the salary of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) employees in Kerala has been delayed, pointing at the deep financial crisis that has engulfed the public sector company in recent months.

Even though the BSNL was unable to pay salary on time in most other States in February this year, Kerala had remained unaffected.

Though leaders of employees’ unions have reached out to top officials, no convincing explanation or an expected date of payment of the salary for July has come forth.

The BSNL revival package, which the Central government has been talking about for some time, has also not taken shape yet.

“The BSNL had held a meeting with some public sector banks last month to discuss the possibility of a loan to pay the salaries.

They were ready to secure the loan on producing a letter of comfort. But our management has not taken any steps in this direction.

Pending bills

The BSNL also has pending bills with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for a few months, which the State government is not insisting on now considering the state of the company,” said a leader of the BSNL Employees’ Union (BSNLEU).

Some of the smaller ‘loss-making’ exchanges in most districts have been closed down and connections under these redirected to bigger exchanges nearby.

Tight competition

The BSNL has, in recent years, been struggling to compete with the likes of Reliance Jio, as the Central government has not yet allotted 4G spectrum.

With the mounting losses, contract employees as well as contractors who have completed optical fibre cable laying and other works have been left without any payment for seven months, despite the Kerala circle being in a better state compared to other circles.

For the past one-month-and-a-half contract workers have been on a protest in front of the Chief General Manager’s office in Thiruvananthapuram demanding payment of wages and reinstatement of jobs of those who have been asked to leave as a result of the management changing the retirement age arbitrarily in the past few months.

With the crisis mounting, the company had recently identified 64 land parcels owned by it, including one in Kerala, for ‘monetisation’.

“The Central government has taken interest in bailing out even private sector companies such as Jet Airways. But, for a government that speaks so much on nationalism and national security, this lax attitude towards a public sector telecommunication company of strategic importance is perplexing,” said the BSNLEU leader.