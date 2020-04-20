BSNL offers its buildings for rent across State

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Kerala circle, is offering its buildings on rent to Central and State government departments, public sector units, banks and other financial institutions.

These properties are in prime locations across the State, in the surplus space available at almost all telephone exchanges, administrative buildings and staff quarters.

According to an official communique from the BSNL, there has been a drastic reduction in the staff strength in the Kerala circle, immediately after the implementation of the VRS package in January this year.

Also, the implementation of the new technology switches (NGN switches), which are highly compact in nature, is another reason for renting out the built- up spaces.

The BSNL Kerala Circle is in possession of such properties in all the districts from Kasaragod to Thiruvanthapuram.

For detailed information please visit BSNL website – www.kerala.bsnl.co.in. See the details under the link “renting out of vacant space in BSNL Buildings, Office space, Living space”.

Last year, the BSNL had identified land parcels in its possession across the country, which are suitable for monetization, to tide over the mounting losses.

Support

Employee unions had at that time said that they would support any move to lease out to generate revenue, but would oppose plans to sell the lands belonging to the public sector company.

The BSNL, has in recent years been struggling to compete with private players, as the Central government has not yet allotted 4G spectrum to it.