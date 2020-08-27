BSNL launches IPTV service

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially launched its IPTV service, for the delivery of television content through internet, as an add-on feature for optical fibre internet customers.
BSNL Kerala Circle Chief General Manager C.V. Vinod formally inaugurated the service through video conference at a function on Thursday. P.T. Mathew, Senior Deputy Director General, Department of Telecom, was the chief guest at the function.
Service will be made available to BSNL FTTH (fibre internet) customers in selected areas of Ernakulam, Thrissur and Alappuzha districts in the first phase and will be rolled out across the State by October 2020.
BSNL provides IPTV services in Kerala in collaboration with Cinesoft in Kochi. Customers having Android TV can access IPTV services directly without a set top box by installing an application. BSNL IPTV is available on various tariff plans.
Free to Air channels will be available for free for one month to all customers who register by September 10. Registration for the IPTV service can be done through the website http://www.kerala.bsnl.co.in. Customers can also contact the toll-free number 1800 425 2892.
