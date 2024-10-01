GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSNL Kerala circle nets profits

Published - October 01, 2024 10:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala circle of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) generated a gross revenue of ₹1,859.09 crore and made a profit of ₹90 crore in 2023-24. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Chief General Manager B. Sunil Kumar said that the Kerala circle has put up a commendable performance in its silver jubilee year.

The first quarter of 2024-25, it has already made a profit of ₹63 crore and a gross revenue of ₹512.11 crore. He pointed out that BSNL Kerala Circle is making a huge leap in mobile customer registration. The jump in numbers is partially attributed to customers porting their numbers to BSNL from other service providers. The latest figures show that when one BSNL mobile subscriber leaves, three new ones opt for it.

BSNL aims to install 7,000 4G towers across Kerala by the end of this financial year to ensure seamless service to its growing subscriber base. Already, 2,500 new towers providing 4G service have been installed. By March 2025, efforts are underway to provide 4G services in all towers.

There has also been a huge increase in fiber connections to homes. FTTH connections to homes reached 6.7 lakh this year. The target is to reach 10 lakh customers by the end of this year.

Published - October 01, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.