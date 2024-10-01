BSNL Kerala circle nets profits

The Kerala circle of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) generated a gross revenue of ₹1,859.09 crore and made a profit of ₹90 crore in 2023-24. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Chief General Manager B. Sunil Kumar said that the Kerala circle has put up a commendable performance in its silver jubilee year.

The first quarter of 2024-25, it has already made a profit of ₹63 crore and a gross revenue of ₹512.11 crore. He pointed out that BSNL Kerala Circle is making a huge leap in mobile customer registration. The jump in numbers is partially attributed to customers porting their numbers to BSNL from other service providers. The latest figures show that when one BSNL mobile subscriber leaves, three new ones opt for it.

BSNL aims to install 7,000 4G towers across Kerala by the end of this financial year to ensure seamless service to its growing subscriber base. Already, 2,500 new towers providing 4G service have been installed. By March 2025, efforts are underway to provide 4G services in all towers.

There has also been a huge increase in fiber connections to homes. FTTH connections to homes reached 6.7 lakh this year. The target is to reach 10 lakh customers by the end of this year.