BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society scam: five arrested

December 06, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested five director board members of the scam-tainted BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society after their anticipatory bail pleas were dismissed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as I. Minimol, K. Manoj Krishnan, Anil Kumar, and Sophyamma Thomas. They surrendered before the investigating officer and were remanded, sources said.

Another former board member, R. Prasad Raj, surrendered before the court.

The society has been in the news following multiple complaints registered by depositors accusing the president and other office-bearers of fund misappropriation to the tune of about ₹260 crore.

The Crime Branch had earlier arrested the society president A.R. Gopinathan and clerk Rajeev, the key accused in the case. The police had registered cases under IPC Sections for criminal breach of trust and cheating, listing as accused the president, secretary and trust members, and employees of the society.