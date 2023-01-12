ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society scam: court to consider anticipatory bail plea on January 18

January 12, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Anticipatory bail pleas of former president of the society Gopinathan Nair and clerk Rajeev A.R. are before the Additional District Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, will consider the anticipatory bail plea of the accused in the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society scam case on January 18.

The court had put off the case to January 18 after the organisation ‘Save Forum’ sought to implead in the case. The anticipatory bail pleas of former president of the society Gopinathan Nair and clerk Rajeev A.R. came up before the court.

1,255 investors cheated

Additional Public Prosecutor M. Salahudeen appeared for the State government. The government views the case, pertaining to the alleged misappropriation of deposits of 1,255 investors, very seriously, the prosecutor informed the court.

In December, the Vanchiyoor police had registered a case under IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating). The FIR has listed as accused the ‘president,’ ‘secretary’ and ‘trust members and employees’ of BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society Ltd.

According to the complaint, the accused had siphoned off fixed deposits of ₹44.14 crore from 1,255 depositors during the period from June 1, 2019 to June 16, 2020.

