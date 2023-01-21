BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society scam: Anticipatory bail plea of accused rejected

January 21, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Additional District Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by the accused in the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society scam case.

The court accepted the government stand that the accused should be questioned in custody to ascertain the magnitude of the scam.

A.R. Gopinathan, former president of the society and the first accused, and clerk A.R. Rajeev had filed the anticipatory bail petitions before the court.

The investigation under way into the scam has revealed that around 2,000 depositors were cheated of over ₹200 crore, Additional Public Prosecutor M. Salahudeen who appeared for the government informed the court. The accused needed to be questioned in custody to ascertain how the money was used, he said.

In December last year, the Vanchiyoor police had registered a case under IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).