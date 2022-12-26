ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society embezzlement: Administrator appointed; police case registered

December 26, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Appointment is for a period of six months. By then, a new director board is to be elected

The Hindu Bureau

The Cooperation department has appointed an administrator for the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society Ltd which is mired in an embezzlement controversy.

Suresh Kumar C., Assistant Registrar (General), Thiruvananthapuram, has been appointed for a period of six months. By then, a new director board is to be elected and appointed.

The Vanchiyoor police has registered a case under IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) based on a batch of complaints filed by the depositors, the State House Officer said here on Monday.

By Monday evening, the three-member panel appointed by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to ascertain the extent of the financial mess-up had verified the documents related to the deposits of approximately 200 individuals. The verification will continue in the coming days.

The panel is meeting depositors at the office of the society at BSNL Bhavan, Uppalam Road. Depositors have been given one month’s time to appear before the panel with the relevant documents.

In the case of depositors who are abroad, they can authorise another individual to appear before the panel on their behalf. But the original deposit certificate needs to be produced, said one of the inquiry officers.

It had come to light that the society, despite handling crores of rupees and having hundreds of members, did not have a computerised system in place.

Meanwhile, the action committee formed by the depositors have compiled unofficial data on the deposits of over 800 depositors which comes to a little over ₹115 crore, sources said.

