BSNL employees’ salary remains unpaid

The salary of the permanent employees of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in Kerala has not been paid for the past two months.

This is the first time ever that salaries for two months have remained unpaid in the Kerala circle of the public sector company, which has been facing an unprecedented crisis.

VRS option

The delay in salary payment happening around the time when the company has rolled out a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) has raised suspicion among employees and employees’ union leaders. According to union leaders, it could be part of a scare tactic to make more employees opt for the VRS. Already, more than 80,000 employees across the country have opted for the scheme, with at least 30-40% of the employees in Kerala too expected to opt for it. The window for the scheme closes this week.

Even though the company was unable to pay salary in most other States in February this year, Kerala had remained unaffected till August, when salary for employees in the State too was delayed for the first time in history. Since then, salary has been delayed every succeeding month.

“This is the first time that salary has been delayed for two months for regular employees. Even when the wages of contract employees were delayed for months, the regular employees had got their salaries. But, this looks like a planned approach to coerce more employees to opt for the VRS. Even though the Central government had announced a revival package with much fanfare, no steps have been taken regarding any of the promises, right from providing BSNL with 4G spectrum,” says a union leader.

Wage bill

Union leaders maintain that political leaders have been making misleading comments regarding the wage bill of BSNL.

The wage bill of private companies are comparatively low because they have very few permanent employees, while much of the work is outsourced. The payment to outsourced vendors does not come under the wage bill.

“BSNL still has a vast land line network in institutions and in homes, which require a large workforce. But, we have been unable to leverage this supremacy in land line networks too,” says the union leader.

At a time when all private players have announced a major hike in call rates, to as much as 42%, the BSNL is well placed to take advantage of the situation.

But, it remains to be seen how many will opt for a network, which is yet to provide 4G services.