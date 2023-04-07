ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL disconnects Rahul Gandhi’s office phone

April 07, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd has disconnected the telephone and internet connection to the office of Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi here.

The phone number 04936 209988 with Internet connection was cancelled on Thursday evening. Mr. Gandhi was asked to vacate his official residence in Delhi following his disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had disqualified him on March 24 following his conviction and sentencing for two years by a local court in Gujarat in a defamation case.

However, the District Congress Committee responded that such a hasty decision was unexpected as Mr. Gandhi had been granted bail by a court in Surat. Moreover, the court would be hearing the case next week.

