BSNL cooperative society scam: court to pronounce verdict on anticipatory bail plea on Saturday

January 20, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Pleas by A.R. Gopinathan, first accused and former president of the society, and clerk A.R. Rajeev

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Sessions Court will pronounce the verdict on the anticipatory bail pleas filed by the accused in the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society scam case on Saturday.

The anticipatory bail pleas of A.R. Gopinathan, the first accused and former president of the society, and clerk A.R. Rajeev had come up before the court.

The prosecution opposed the pleas, arguing that the accused should be arrested and questioned to protect the interests of the investors.

Controversy has dogged the BSNL Engineers’ Cooperative Society Ltd. following a financial mess-up involving deposits worth crores of rupees which is now under scrutiny. In December, the Vanchiyoor police had registered a case under IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

A majority of the investors are elderly people, many of whom had deposited their retirement benefits in the society.

Additional Public Prosecutor M. Salahudeen appeared for the prosecution.

